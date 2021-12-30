Caribbean Cement Co provides solution for Riverton waste tyres

ICR Newsroom By 30 December 2021

More than 2m used tyres will be removed from the Riverton City disposal site in St Andrew, Jamaica, as part of a 10-year project, which is expected to be expanded to other refuse disposal sites across the island.



The tyres will provide fuel for the kilns of the Caribbean Cement Co Ltd as part of the National Programme for the Environmentally Sound Management of End-of-Life Pneumatic Tyres, a project with the Jamaican government. Over 8700 tyres have already been taken from the Riverton facility in the programme, which was piloted between July-September 2019 and was fully rolled out on 1 Octobr 2019.

