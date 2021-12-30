Orient Cement sees start-up of new solar plant

ICR Newsroom By 30 December 2021

India-based Orient Cement will receive 50 per cent of its annual energy needs at its Maharashtra cement plant thanks to the start-up of a new solar plant. The 13.5MW solar power project was commissioned by Amp Energy India, who operates an open-access facility in Gurgaon village, Osmanabad district.



Orient Cement has signed a power purchase agreement with Amp Energy India for the purchase of solar power for 25 years. The cement producer is expected to significantly reduce its energy bills through the agreement as well as avoid the emission of 15,595tpa of CO 2 .



“Infrastructure sector in India is the backbone on which the economy grows. In this sector, cement companies like Orient Cement have been at the forefront establishing best practices in manufacturing and conserving the environment,” said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO of Amp Energy India.

“This partnership will provide the right impetus for other cement companies to transition towards 100% renewable energy for reducing their energy costs and meeting their sustainability targets. We would like to extend our gratitude to the team at Orient Cement for cooperating with us especially in these tough times and help us deliver the project within the timelines,” he added.

“Switching to solar and other renewable sources of energy for our manufacturing plants was planned to ensure we progressively reduce our carbon footprint in line with our sustainability goals. Renewable power, of which solar remains a key pillar will continue to grow within our energy mix as we expand capacity in the years ahead. We are happy to collaborate with Amp on this project and look forward to a continued association,” Soumitro Bhattacharyya, Orient Cement, said.







