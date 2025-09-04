Advertisement

Branimir Muidža, Heidelberg Materials' director in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Croatia, has announced that the company’s pioneering net-zero carbon cement, evoZero®, will soon be available in Eastern European markets. He also confirmed that the company is fully prepared for the implementation of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

“evoZero® is a pioneering and revolutionary product in the cement industry as it is the world’s first net-zero carbon cement, achieved through a unique technology for capturing, liquefying and storing CO2. By introducing this product, we are giving our construction partners the opportunity to build a better future,” said Muidža.

The cement is produced at Heidelberg Materials’ plant in Brevik, Norway, which was officially commissioned in June 2025. The facility has already successfully captured, liquefied, and stored its first quantities of CO2. This milestone enables Heidelberg Materials to supply customers across Europe with evoZero®, supporting the production of net-zero carbon concrete.

“In BiH and Croatia, we do not yet have evoZero® in our official offer, but if there is interest from investors or larger projects, we can ensure availability. It is a product that shows where the cement industry is heading – towards complete decarbonisation, and we are very proud to be at the forefront of that development,” Muidža added.

Looking ahead, he underlined that Heidelberg Materials is well-positioned for CBAM, which will be fully implemented in 2026. “For several years, we have been investing in technologies and processes that reduce CO2 emissions, introducing alternative fuels and materials, and developing new products with a lower carbon footprint. In parallel, we have aligned our internal systems and reporting with EU standards, so that we are ready for transparent measurement and reporting of emissions.

“What I would like to emphasise is that we do not see CBAM as a threat, but as an opportunity to differentiate our competitive position. Heidelberg Materials will have a clear advantage because we are not just entering this transition now, but have been actively living it for years,” he concluded.