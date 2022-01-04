Carboneras Cement creates CO2 capture joint venture

LafargeHolcim Spain (Holcim group) will capture CO2 emissions at its Carboneras plant. Together with Carbon Clean and Sistemas de Calor, the company has created the ECO02 joint venture which since the end of 2020 has been assessing the scheme’s technical viability and benefits.
The plan is for the plant to be capturing CO2 by early 2023. The CO2 will be used in the area’s greenhouses, where it will improve productivity through agricultural carbonic fertilisation, which copies and boosts natural photosynthesis while reducing the amount of water and soil needed for each kilo of produce.
“Thanks to this joint venture, we are nearing completion of a project that will contribute to our own plant’s competitivity and efficiency. At the same time it will help local agriculture to compete with the high-tech European greenhouses using this technique,” LafargeHolcim Spain’s CEO, Isidoro Miranda, said.
“This business model which begins by capturing 10 per cent of our carbon dioxide emissions is an important landmark in our route map towards decarbonising the building materials sector,” Mr Miranda declared.
