Qassim Cement Co plans 30MW solar power plant

04 January 2022

Saudi Arabia's Qassim Cement Co will mandate a consulting firm to help with the preparations for a 30MW solar plant at its site in Buraydah city.

Qassim Cement produces about 4Mta of cement. The company will invest SAR152m (US$40.53m) to build a cement mill at its plant in Buraydah with a capacity of 300tph.

