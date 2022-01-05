Indonesian cement demand expands 5% in 11M21

ICR Newsroom By 05 January 2022

Cement demand in Indonesia reached 5.94Mt in November 2021, representing a 2.1 per cent drop YoY.



ASI Chairman Widodo Santoso said the decline occurred in almost all areas on the islands of Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, and eastern Indonesia. "The increase in consumption is only in two areas, namely Nusa Tenggara and Kalimantan," Mr Santoso said.



Maluku and Papua saw the largest decline at seven per cent to 0.19Mt, followed by the key market of Java where demand reached 3.02Mt,d own 3.6 per cent YoY. In Sumatra demand fell 3.5 per cent to 1.35Mt while in Sulawesi sales slipped by 0.6 per cent to 0.58Mt. However, in Kalimantan consumption was up 4.8 per cent to 0.42Mt and in Bali and Nusa Tenggara the market expanded by 10.5 per cent to 0.34Mt.



In the January-November 2021 period the Indonesian cement market expanded by 4.7 per cent YoY to 59.43Mt.

