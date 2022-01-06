SIG make several Board appointments at EGM

06 January 2022

SIG’s Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed the honourable discharge of Hendi Prio Santoso as President Director of the company. The meeting also honourably dismissed Benny Wendry as Production Director, Tri Abisatrijo as Engineering and Project Director and Fadjar Judisiawan as Director of Business Strategy and Business Development, and Tina T Kemala Intan as Human Resources and Legal Director.

The meeting also changed the nomenclature of the position of the company's Board of Directors, which was originally Director of Production to Director of Operations. The Director of Human Resources and Law became the Director of Human Resources and General Affairs, and removed the position of Director of Engineering and Projects.

Subsequently, the meeting appointed Donny Arsal as President Director, Yosviandri as Director of Operations,

Aulia Mulki Oemar as Director of Business Strategy and Business Development, and Agung Wiharto as Director of Human Resources and General Affairs.

Published under