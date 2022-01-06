Pan-United forms partnership for hydrogen truck fleet

06 January 2022

Pan-United Concrete, a subsidiary of Pan-United Corp Ltd, and Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd, one of the largest Asia-based global urban, infrastructure, and managed services consulting firms, have entered into a Project Development Partnership Agreement to study the feasibility of using electric and hydrogen fuel cells to power a fleet of more than 1000 trucks moving its concrete business in Singapore.

The partnership is in line with Pan-United's sustainability targets to firstly, offer only low-carbon concrete by 2030, secondly, offer carbon-neutral concrete products by 2040 and lastly, become a carbon-neutral ready-mix concrete company by 2050.

May Ng, Pan-United’s CEO, said, "There is urgency to address global warming by all stakeholders. We recognise the benefits and importance of synergistic collaborations to effectively address it and drive the built environment towards net zero. As a key player in this sector, we are committed to invest to reduce our carbon footprint and provide low-carbon and carbon-neutral concrete products for the built environment."

Yeo Choon Chong, CEO of Surbana Jurong’s ASEAN division, said, "We applaud Pan-United’s ambition to decarbonise its heavy vehicle fleet and are excited to contribute to its sustainability initiative by leveraging our expertise in electrification and hydrogen solutions. Partnerships are a key method of accelerating our collective efforts to build for a safe, sustainable and resilient future for all."

Published under