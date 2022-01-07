FiCO Pan-United Concrete completes Novaland agreement

FiCO Pan-United Concrete JSC, a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Pan-United Corporation Ltd, has strengthened its longstanding working relationship with Novaland Group with the signing of a 2022-24 cooperation agreement.

The agreement will see FiCO PanU providing sustainable concrete solutions to Novaland, a leading prestigious brand in the real estate investment and development industry in Vietnam.

Under the terms of the agreement, FiCO PanU will construct two onsite batching plants at the site of Aqua City, a large-scale smart eco-urban integrated development in Dong Nai province undertaken by Novaland by 2022. Collectively, the two plants will supply about 700,000m3 of ready-mix concrete to the Aqua City project over a two-and-a-half-year period. FiCO PanU has commissioned the first plant in December 2021.

Steven Loh, general director of FiCO PanU, said: "The cooperation agreement attests to the strong and longstanding relationship we have built with Novaland. We look forward to playing a meaningful role in the development of the iconic Aqua City and to fulfilling our commitments to Novaland developments in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai. This partnership also highlights our shared commitment towards sustainable building development needs for the Vietnamese market and our contributions to the achievement of Vietnam’s stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions in 2050."

