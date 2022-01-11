Ecocem and Taylor Woodrow pour first ultra-low carbon concrete in the UK

11 January 2022

Ecocem and Taylor Woodrow have conducted their first pour of Exegy® ultra-low carbon concrete in the UK.

Developed over four years by Ecocem and VINCI Construction, Ecocem Ultra forms part of VINCI Construction’s Exegy® ultra-low carbon concrete range, and is already being used on a pilot site of the Grand Paris Express and in the construction of the Athletes’ Village in Paris for summer 2024.

Significantly reducing the CO 2 footprint of any project on which it is used, Ecocem Ultra provides an alternative to the traditional cement manufacturing process. The pour took place on EcoPark South, the first phase in North London Waste Authority’s plans to create a GBP1.2bn sustainable waste management hub and energy recovery facility at the existing Edmonton EcoPark. The mix used on the project reduces the carbon footprint by up to 70 per cent when compared to traditional concrete.



Exegy® and Ecocem rely on a network of partner plants, such as the global building materials supplier, Cemex, which produced the Exegy® Ultra-Low Carbon concrete for the pour.

