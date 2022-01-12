Holcim acquires French building solution manufacturer

Holcim has entered an agreement to acquire Produits de Revêtement de Bâtiment (PRB ), France’s biggest independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions.
PRB Group offers a broad range of high performance building solutions, from coatings and insulations to adhesives and flooring systems with advanced energy-efficiency and renovation solutions.
The acquisition will advance Holcim’s ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’ with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30 per cent of group net sales by 2025.Published under Cement News