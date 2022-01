Caribbean Cement to burn waste tyres

12 January 2022

The Caribbean Cement Company Ltd (CCCL) had signed an agreement for CCCL to use tyres from the Riverton City landfill in Kingston, to help fire its kilns for the manufacture of Portland cement.

There are more than 2m tyres at Riverton to dispose of. There are also more at other landfills across the island. The project will reduce Caribbean Cement’s carbon emissions.

