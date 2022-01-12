A TEC receives REDUCHLOR® bypass order for the Eclépens plant

To reduce the chlorine content in the kiln system to enable an increase of the thermal substitution rate in the kiln line of the cement plant in Eclépens, Switzerland, Holcim (Suisse) SA (Holcim Group) has awarded A TEC a contract for the implementation of it’s innovative REDUCHLOR® Bypass. A TEC will also take care of the bypass dust handling and will modify the alternative fuel feeding system to the calciner.

The scope of supply for this order includes the whole engineering, supply and mechanical erection works incl. the required supervision services.

The plant in Eclépens has a capacity of 2150tpd. By using the REDUCHLOR® Bypass the plant will be able to use high rates of alternative fuels with elevated chlorine content.

