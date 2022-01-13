A TEC completes Ssangyong Cement Redudust® order

13 January 2022

Ssangyong Cement Ind Co Ltd has teamed up with A TEC Production and Services GmbH from Austria to install A TEC’s innovative ReduDust® process in its plan in Donghae, South Korea.

The process will recover salts from the dust and produce bypass dust free of these components, which can be re-used and does not need to be deposited anymore. The ReduDust plant for Donghae has a bypass dust treatment capacity of 35,000tpa and was commissioned in the 2Q21.

The scope of supply for this order by A TEC includes the engineering services and selected equipment supply, including the required supervision and optimisation services.

Ssangyong Cement Ind Co Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality cement in South Korea. The plant at Donghae has several state-of-the-art kiln lines, operating with significant alternative fuel rates, in operation. The A TEC Rocket Mill™ is also in operation at the site to produce high-quality solid alternative fuel for the kilns. By using the ReduDust® bypass dust treatment system, the plant has realised a novel waste-free Cl-bypass dust concept.

