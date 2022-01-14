UltraTech Cement wins 12th Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Award 2021

UltraTech Cement has been recognised with the Leaders Award in the Mega Large Business, Process Sector category, at the 12th Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2021. The Sustainability 4.0 Awards recognise efforts of companies that incorporate sustainability principles into their business culture.

UltraTech received the Leaders Award for its holistic approach to sustainability and its best-in-class sustainability practices, including its circular economy activities that have resulted in more than 10Mt of CO 2 annual savings due to use of waste material, 13 per cent renewable energy of power consumption in FY21 and four times water positive as of FY21.

Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards aim to recognise the efforts of companies in India that have successfully integrated sustainability into their business and investment decisions. The awards also highlight the contributions of organisations that have accelerated their sustainability strategies even during the pandemic and strive for excellence in sustainable development.

