Pan-United Corporation and Shell sign decarbonisation MoU

14 January 2022

Pan-United Corporation Ltd and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd have today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore various decarbonisation solutions in the construction and urban solutions industries. The collaboration is expected to create benefits in terms of decarbonisation in the built environment through the creation of possible new business models and market opportunities.

The MoU outlines the joint effort to identify opportunities in areas such as low-carbon and renewable energy products, electric mobility solutions, circular use of materials and other digitalisation-enabled solutions.

The three-year MoU is the first of its kind between Pan-United and Shell, who have built a long-standing relationship with Pan-United as a distributor of petroleum products through its subsidiary Inter-Terminal Services.

The collaboration is expected to advance both companies’ emission reduction efforts en route to achieving net-zero emissions and is also in line with Pan-United’s sustainability targets to offer only low-carbon concrete by 2030 and offer carbon-neutral concrete products by 2040. Additionally, it will help to bring Pan-United closer to its ambitions of becoming a carbon-neutral ready-mix concrete company by 2050.

May Ng, Pan-United’s CEO, said: “We are excited to work with a well-established and like-minded partner in Shell, as we forge ahead in the new year with our efforts to promote the transition towards net-zero emissions within the Singapore built environment. The collaboration is in line with our circular economy approach to reduce input by minimising waste and using sustainable raw materials. We look forward to tapping Shell’s deep know-how in providing clean energy solutions to accelerate the construction sector’s progress towards achieving net-zero emissions.”

