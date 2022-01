Dal Engineering Group delivers Greek rotary kiln shells

14 January 2022

LafargeHolcim contacted Dal Engineering Group to fabricate two kiln shells with diameters of 4.35m for its Milaki Cement plant in Greece. The delivery was completed on December 2021.



Meanwhile, Dal Engineering Group has announced that its DAL workshop currently has the biggest stress-relieving furnace in Europe, which has a maximum charging capacity of 150t/charge.

