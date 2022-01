Van Aalst Bulk Handling lands silo and truck loading order

Van Aalst Bulk Handling BV recently conducted a first commissioning session for cement storage silos and a truck loading equipment project in Aarhus, Denmark.

The silo floor includes an embedded floor aeration system and the reclaim equipment is installed to transport cement to the truck loading station. The Van Aalst ship unloader has already been moved to the new terminal and will start soon to unload cement bulk ships into the new silos.

