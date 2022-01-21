Belarusian plant increases production by 10.5 per cent YoY

The OAO Krichevcementnoshifer Cement plant in Kirchev, Mogilev Oblast, Belarus increased its cement production by 10.5 per cent YoY in 2021 to 2.001Mt, the company administration told PrimePress.

Shipments of cement to domestic and foreign markets in January-December 2021 increased by 11.5 per cent to 2.029Mt.

The plant has been operating since September 1996. In January 2012 it was reorganised into an open joint-stock company. The state's share in the company's authorised capital is 99.0249 per cent.

