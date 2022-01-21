Siam City Cement Group signs biodiversity MoU with IUCN

Siam City Cement Group (SCCC Group) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have extended their partnership for another three years by formalising a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU will support the implementation of the INSEE Sustainability Ambition 2030 plan, targeting Net Positive Impact (NPI) on biodiversity at sites where SCCC Group operates. The goal of the partnership is to avoid and minimise biodiversity loss to the maximum extent possible.

Over the next three years, SCCC Group and IUCN will cooperate to design and implement biodiversity offsets to compensate for any unavoidable impacts of SCCC Group's quarrying and cement production processes in its plants in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Cambodia, thereby contributing to sector-wide improvements in the cement and related industries in the region.

