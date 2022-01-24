Cemex extends Puerto Rico Port operation contract

24 January 2022

The Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (APPR), Joel A Pizá Batiz, confirmed that he had renewed a contract to extend the operation of Cemex Puerto Rico at Pier 16 of the Port of San Juan for 20 years.

"The renewal of the contract to extend operations responds to the vision of the Government of Puerto Rico to promote and implement recovery efforts in an efficient and effective manner, capitalising on opportunities to rebuild a better and resilient country,” said Mr Pizá Batiz.

He highlighted that Cemex's investment in Puerto Rico exceeds US$400m and its activities injected US$20m into the local economy in 2020.

The CEO said that, according to statistics from the Economic Development Bank, the demand for cement in Puerto Rico was approximately 590,000t in 2020.

Published under