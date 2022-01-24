UltraTech Cement to acquire National Limestone Co

UltraTech Cement Ltd, India, has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in mining company National Limestone Co Pvt Ltd, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.
The equity shares will be acquired at a price of INR230m (US$3.1m).
UltraTech Cement Ltd, India, has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in mining company National Limestone Co Pvt Ltd, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email