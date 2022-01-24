CemNet.com » Cement News » UltraTech Cement to acquire National Limestone Co

UltraTech Cement to acquire National Limestone Co
24 January 2022


UltraTech Cement Ltd, India, has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in mining company National Limestone Co Pvt Ltd, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

The equity shares will be acquired at a price of INR230m (US$3.1m).


