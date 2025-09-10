Advertisement

IKN is advancing its satellite clinker cooler replacement project at Fábrica Els Monjos, part of Group Cementos Portland Valderrivas. The project includes the installation of an IKN GmbH grate cooler, a new cooler building, a burner, and a complete vent air dedusting system.

As part of the works on pier two, IKN is also installing a new kiln shell section with tyre and replacing associated equipment, including the base frame, rollers with bearings, and CFU.

Last week, the project achieved two major milestones:

•The new kiln section, including the tyre, was lifted into position as a single piece, enabling faster completion of the kiln.

• The cooler was fully pre-assembled and moved into its final position with refractory already completed inside.

These achievements mark significant progress toward completing the upgrade efficiently and on schedule.