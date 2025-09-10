IKN is advancing its satellite clinker cooler replacement project at Fábrica Els Monjos, part of Group Cementos Portland Valderrivas. The project includes the installation of an IKN GmbH grate cooler, a new cooler building, a burner, and a complete vent air dedusting system.
As part of the works on pier two, IKN is also installing a new kiln shell section with tyre and replacing associated equipment, including the base frame, rollers with bearings, and CFU.
Last week, the project achieved two major milestones:
•The new kiln section, including the tyre, was lifted into position as a single piece, enabling faster completion of the kiln.
• The cooler was fully pre-assembled and moved into its final position with refractory already completed inside.
These achievements mark significant progress toward completing the upgrade efficiently and on schedule.