Nippon Steel Blast Furnace Slag Cement Co has achieved significant energy savings and quality improvements at its Muroran plant in Hokkaido, Japan, following the deployment of ABB Ability Expert Optimizer. The advanced process control solution has reduced specific heat consumption by 2.2 per cent and improved product quality by around 10 per cent by decreasing free lime levels.

The digital system uses model predictive control and artificial intelligence to automate the pyroprocess across the calciner, kiln, and cooler stages. This automation resulted in automatic operation exceeding 90 per cent during the initial phase, reducing manual operator interventions by approximately 80 per cent.



The system maintains effective control even during preheater cleaning and abnormal conditions, stabilising operations and mitigating skilled labor shortages.The Muroran facility produces blast furnace slag cement, a low-carbon product that generates about 40 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than ordinary Portland cement. By lowering fossil fuel consumption and cutting process variability across its 1.6Mta production capacity, the plant is advancing its goals toward carbon neutrality and autonomous operations. ABB and Nippon Steel plan to continue refining the process model to drive further operational efficiency.