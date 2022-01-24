Vietnam cement sales slip in 2021 but exports surge

24 January 2022

Cement sales in Vietnam edged up by two per cent to 6,135,769t in December 2021, according to the Vietnamese cement association, VNCA. When compared with November 2021, the increase was 10 per cent.



Of this total, VICEM sales remained stable YoY although MoM they saw a 13 per cent hike to 2,067,491t in December 2021. Affiliated companies reported a nine per cent drop YoY but an 11 per cent MoM rise to 1,353,278t while Vietnam’s other cement producers reported YoY and MoM increases in sales of six and eight per cent, respectively to 2.715,000t in December 2021.



While the domestic market saw expansion, exports contracted in December 2021 with total exports declining seven per cent YoY and 27 per cent MoM to 3,367,459t. Clinker sales dropped 52 per cent YoY and 39 per cent MoM to 1,748,242t while cement sales saw decreases of eight and seven per cent YoY and MoM, respectively, to 1,619,217t.



Full-year 2021

Total cement sales in Vietnam slipped two per cent in 2021 to 62.707Mt. VICEM sales were down three per cent YoY to 20.205Mt while sales by affiliated companies saw a 12 per cent decrease to 14.217Mt. As sales by VICEM and affiliated companies softened, Vietnam’s other cement companies increased their sales by six per cent YoY to 28.285Mt.



The export market showed a healthy 20 per cent uptick to a total of 45.701Mt in 2021. Of this total, clinker exports surged 24 per cent to 28.892Mt and cement exports were up 14 per cent to 16.81Mt.

