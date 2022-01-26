CemNet.com » Cement News » Málaga resumes cement export

Málaga resumes cement export

By ICR Newsroom
26 January 2022


Following a stop since September 2021, the export of cement from Málaga, Spain, has resumed. With a frequency of between 1-2 cargoes leaving the port per month, activity is expected to remain similar to that seen before the suspension of exports.

Until September, five different ships by Bergé Condeminas completed 18 loading operations with cement exported to the port of Banjul in Gambia, according to Málaga Hoy.

Last Friday Grit Cement III docked at Pier 6 to take 8000t of cement on-board. By Sunday evening it completed its loading operations.

