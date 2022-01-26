Ramco Cements to commission Kurnool clinker plant in February

ICR Newsroom By 26 January 2022

Ramco Cements Ltd is expected to bring online its 2.25Mta clinker plant in Kurnool, India, in February. The 1Mta cement grinding unit, 12MW waste heat recovery system and 18MW thermal power plant are scheduled to be commissioned in FY2022-23.



Its RR Nagar plant project, which will see a new energy-efficient 3000tpd kiln, is likely to be commissioned in FY2023-24. The modernisation project represents and investment of INR4.76bn (US$63.6m).







