PPC to build 30MW solar plant in Zimbabwe

By ICR Newsroom
27 January 2022


South Africa-based PPC will build a 30MW solar power facility at its Colleen Bawn clinker plant in Zimbabwe as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

The clinker works will use 15MW for its own power needs and feed the balance into the Zimbabwean electricity grid. The project complements the Zimbabwean government’s drive to increase power generation in the country, important in achieving its Vision 2030 goals.

Work on the solar plant is expected to start this year. “At Colleen Bawn in Zimbabwe, the tender process to install a 30MW solar PV plant has been finalised and approved by the board with work planned to begin in FY2022,” the company announced.

