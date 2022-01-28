Českomoravský Cement plans CZK300m sustainability investment into Radotín

Czech cement producer Českomoravský Cement is preparing an investment of CZK300m to improve the environmental performance of its Radotín plant.



The purchase of a new vertical mill and other environmental measures will enable the works to reduce CO 2 emissions by 12 per cent and electricity consumption by 24 per cent by 2030.



The company intends to select the technology for the new mill this year and prepare project documentation for the building permit application in 2023. If construction can start in mid-2023, the upgraded plant is expected to come online in 2025, according to the Ceska Informaci Agentura news agency.

