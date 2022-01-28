WCA welcomes enterprise Ireland as an Affiliate Member

28 January 2022

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that it has further expanded its international network of members by welcoming Enterprise Ireland as an affiliate member.

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government trade and innovation agency, responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. It represents a cluster of over 450 Irish companies that supply products and services in to the international and domestic construction industries.

Supporting Irish companies to reduce their carbon footprint and capitalise on opportunities emerging from the low-carbon transition is a key strategic priority for Enterprise Ireland. The agency has introduced initiatives including a Climate Enterprise Action Fund to achieve this ambition.

"Our Association needs, more than ever, partners that can share new ideas on responsible business and promoting sustainable approaches and practices within the cement industry," said Ian Riley, CEO of WCA.

"We have been especially impressed with the way WCA is helping its members to decarbonise," said Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland. "We look forward to collaborating with WCA and its members, to explore and promote sustainable business practices, to support the construction industry on its decarbonisation journey."

