Cemex acquires urban waste treatment company

31 January 2022

Cemex has announced the acquisition of Broquers Ambiental (Broquers), a sustainable company that focusses on the separation, recovery, and treatment of urban solid waste generated in the city of Queretaro. This acquisition is part of Cemex's Future in Action programme, aimed to achieve carbon neutrality.

"With this acquisition, at Cemex we are firmly committed to the circular economy by integrating our value chain to the production of climate-friendly fuels that we use in cement production. Our objective for this year is to double Broquer's capacity and thereby contribute to the progress towards sustainability in the city of Queretaro, as well as the transformation of Mexico towards a green economy," said Ricardo Naya, president of Cemex Mexico.

All waste processed at the Broquers plant will be used as a climate-friendly fuel to power Cemex's operations in Mexico; Cemex takes advantage of the energy generated from the processed waste to use in its plants. Thanks to this process, CO 2 emissions into the atmosphere are reduced by replacing fossil fuels, one of the most significant contributors to global warming.

Last year, Cemex harnessed the energy of more than 500,000t of waste to power its operations in Mexico, avoiding the emission of more than 730,000t of CO 2 per year or the equivalent of planting 12m trees.

Broquers was the first plant of its kind in Mexico to have sophisticated waste separation equipment in line with European standards for waste treatment. This results in a fast, highly-efficient and safe industrial process that solves the challenge of Queretaro´s municipal waste in a local, sustainable and environmentally friendly way.

