South African cement imports up 19% in 11M21

Cement imports into South Africa surged to their highest level in 2021 as they reached 161,555t in November despite the government drive to use domestically-produced product and banning imported cement from public sector construction projects.
In October 2021 imports were significantly lower at 34,964t, down from 151,452t in the previous month.
In the 11M21 imports volumes expanded 18.7 per cent YoY to 1.097Mt with product coming mainly from Vietnam and Pakistan.
