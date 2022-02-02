Argos awarded S&P Global Gold Class Award in 2022 Sustainability Yearbook

For promoting and implementing excellent environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices and for being recognised as a world leader in sustainability in the construction materials sector by the Dow Jones Global Index, Argos, the cement company owned by Colombia-based Grupo Argos, received the Gold Class distinction in the 2022 Sustainability Yearbook awarded by S&P Global firm.

This year Grupo Argos and Celsia, the group's energy business, were also recognised with gold and bronze, respectively.

“We congratulate Cementos Argos on its Gold Class Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. With over 7000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence,” said Manjit Jus, managing director and global head of ESG Research at S&P Global.

Over 7500 companies from 61 industries participated in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and based on their results, were classified in the gold, silver and bronze categories.

