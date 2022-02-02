Private sector supports corruption case against Nepalese cement sector

Three umbrella organisations representing the private sector have protested against the corruption case filed by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) against the cement industry. They have complained that CIAA’s move discouraged the entire private sector.

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Nepalese Industries and Nepal Chamber of Commerce issued a joint statement Monday defending the industrialists and cement companies.

In the statement they have reminded the contribution of private sector during the hard times such as the 2015 earthquake and COVID-19 outbreak.

“The recent corruption case against investors in the cement industry, which has been making significant contributions to import substitution, investment growth, job creation and revenue, has discouraged the private sector,” the statement said.

