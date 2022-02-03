Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions 17.1MW solar power plant

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has commissioned a new 17.1MW solar in Cuttack, Odisha, India. Spread over 49 acres, the solar power plant is set to generate 25.52MU/PA, for the energy requirements at the company's Kapilas cement plant.

The 17.1MW plant aims to reduce KCMW Cuttack plant’s day-time power requirement dependency on fossil fuels by over 40 per cent, replacing it with a renewable energy source.

Ganesh Jirkuntwar, national manufacturing, head of Dalmia Cement Bharat, said: "We see the solar power plant expansion at our KCMW plant in Cuttack as providing the right impetus for our endeavours to continually adopt the cleanest and most economical fuel. We are confident that this move will help bolster DCBL’s sustainability target of RE100 by 2030 as we march towards taking our overall installed cement capacity to 110-130Mt[a] by 2031."

The project was executed in a record time of two and a half months and will reduce conventional power consumption by 27 per cent.

