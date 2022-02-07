Geminor announce significant growth in material recycling in 2021

07 February 2022

Resource management company Geminor handled over 1.73Mt of waste in Europe in 2021. The recycling of waste wood, waste paper and plastics increased sharply, and the handling of feedstock for material recycling went up by 38 per cent last year.

With a total volume of 1,731,066t, Geminor consolidates its position as one of Europe's leading waste management companies in 2021. Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and solid recovered fuel (SRF) still account for around two-thirds of the total volume for Geminor in Europe, which due to COVID-19 has fallen marginally by three per cent compared to 2020.

A decline in RDF and SRF volumes is compensated by other fractions in 2021: the handling of waste wood increased by 70,800t to a total of 382,727t, becoming the second-largest fraction for Geminor. The handling and shipment of recovered waste paper (RCP) increased by as much as 36 per cent to 88,000t, while the treatment of waste plastics increased from 5300t to 10,500tThe handling of hazardous waste went up by almost 70 per cent, to 29,000 t in 2021.

Simultaneously, waste management for material recycling also increased last year. In 2020 Geminor sent 166,200t of waste as feedstock for material recycling, a volume that increased to 230,000t in 2021, a growth of over 38 per cent.

CEO at Geminor, Kjetil Vikingstad, comments on the group’s results in 2021, “We are delighted to have met our target of more than 200,000t for material recycling by the year 2022. Material recycling of waste wood still constitutes the largest fraction, with 104,000t in total in 2021. In addition, RCP increased to almost the same volumes as wood. Our investment in waste plastics for chemical recycling continues, essentially in cooperation with our partner Quantafuel.





