Schneider Electric and Nanjing Kisen sign strategic partnership agreement

08 February 2022

Schneider Electric has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Nanjing Kisen (CNBM) to progress the operational efficiency of intelligent cement plants through innovative digital modernisation in alignment with UN Sustainability Goals,

The strategic partnership agreement will accelerate the digital transformation of cement plants and enterprises in China, and beyond, leveraging their shared strengths in advanced digital technologies for energy and resource efficiency.

Under the cooperation agreement, customers across the cement industry will benefit from the partnership of two global experts, empowering and accelerating the construction of energy-saving, efficient, green, and modern intelligent plants, said Schneider Electric. This will be achieved initially through a series of joint pilot projects across China’s cement manufacturing plants, developing models for operational efficiency, digitalisation and sustainability for green cement. These projects will become the reference point for sustainable cement manufacturing, establishing standardised architecture and assessment systems for next-generation intelligent plants.

This new partnership will also see the companies cooperate to jointly explore the overseas EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) market, with the objective of promoting best-in-class modernisation models, driving sustainable development of the cement industry around the globe.

Commenting on the new partnership, Schneider Electric's Senior Vice President, Industrial Automation – China, Xingjian Pang, said, “Under the pressure of carbon reduction and efficiency enhancement, the dual transformation of green and intelligent manufacturing has become vital to sustainable growth in the cement industry. After years of collaboration with CNBM, we are delighted to be working closely with Nanjing Kisen to drive digital transformation across the cement industry.”

Jianhua Feng, chairman of Nanjing Kisen, added, “Schneider Electric's advanced technologies, digital consulting experience, global network, and resources in intelligent manufacturing, power management, and automation complements Nanjing Kisen’s capability on overall digital and intelligent schemes in cement. Through deep cooperation, we will bring even richer capabilities to our customers, developing innovative applications that drive the ecological construction and sustainable development of the worldwide cement industry.”

Published under