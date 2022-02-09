High interest remains in Norcem's Brevik CCS project

09 February 2022

Norcem's (HeidelbergCement group) carbon capture project in Brevik has been ongoing since January last year with demolition and preparations to receive the capture plant.



Tor Gautestad, project manager at Brevik CCS, says the interest is beyond all expectations. During this first year, Norcem has carried out over 100 activities with a focus on knowledge sharing from the project and learning about carbon capture and storage. The project will see CO 2 emissions from the cement factory cut by 50 per cent.



Over the past year, Norcem has had a number of prominent guests visit, and recently the USA's leading envoy to Norway, Claire Hudson-Dean, also visited. She confirmed that the Norcem and Langskip project was known to many in Washington, and that the development and progress is being closely monitored.



"Most people have probably also realised that we have faced budget challenges. At the same time, it is important for us to convey that we cooperate well with all our suppliers and the authorities. The project has just been through several third-party verifications with a focus on organisation, progress and cost control. The feedback has been good," according to a Brevik statement.





Published under