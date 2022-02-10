Strabag wins contractor order for Malogoszcz modernistion project

Lafarge (Holcim group) cement plant in Małogoszcz has appointed Strabag company is the contractor for the modernisation of its new clinker line.

The scope of works by Strabag includes: construction of 28 facilities included in the technological line in the field of direct and indirect foundations, protection of excavations, reinforced concrete structure, and tunnels for conveyors.

The key components of the new technological line will be:

• vertical raw material mill

• 120mm-high building with a preheater

• 60m-long rotary kiln.

The works started in December 2021 and their completion is scheduled for December 2022. Overall, the modernisation will increase the plant's technical efficiency and reduce its environmental impact by reducing CO 2 emissions by approximately 20 per cent.

