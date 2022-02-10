Geda speeds up progress at Marker-Zement's new kiln line

Preparations have been moving ahead at full speed since summer 2020 at Marker-Zement GmbH, where one of the most modern cement kilns in Germany is being constructed in Donau-Ries to replace the existing 50-year old kiln. The objective of this cement works modernisation is both to secure jobs and improve climate and environmental protection.

GEDA is offering customer-appropriate, temporary height-access solutions in the form of robust transport platforms for people and materials, hoists purely for materials and versatile transport platforms for new cement factory constructions as well as for maintenance and repairs during ongoing operations or during the winter inspections. Therefore the assembly firm decided to deploy a GEDA BL 2000 Twin for an optimum handling of the project. As in the past, the decision was taken to rely on the neighbouring manufacturer of industrial and construction hoists for the construction of the new 118m-high heat exchanger.

Two GEDA devices will be installed permanently after the final completion of the kiln in Harburg. This means that in early 2022 the GEDA 3700 ZP P will be permanently fixed to the cooler building of the kiln. This consists of a transport platform which with its high load capacity and large platform to meet all requirements.





