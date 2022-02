Dal wins German rotary dryer project

11 February 2022

Turkish engineering and turnkey supplier, DAL has been awarded a project to replace the complete limestone rotary dryer and auxiliary equipment for Zement und Kalkwerke Otterbein in Germany.



The rotary dryer measures 3x22m and will be delivered to the cement and lime manufacturer in Otterbein, Großenlünder-Müs, Germany.





