Adbri signs supply contract with OZ Minerals

15 February 2022

Adbri Ltd has made an announce an agreement with OZ Minerals Ltd, through their respective subsidiaries, for the supply of cementitious materials to the OZ Minerals Carrapateena mine in South Australia. The contract value is around AUD10m (US$7.12m) over a three-year term, with options to extend to 2027.

In addition to the supply of cement, Adbri will also supply aggregate and sand from the company’s hard rock and sand quarries in South Australia, as well as providing supporting logistics services.

Adbri's Managing Director and CEO, Nick Miller, said, “Adbri is pleased to build on our long-term relationship with OZ Minerals. This contract is in addition to our existing agreement to supply the OZ Minerals Prominent Hill mine and demonstrates the strength of our local integrated manufacturing footprint serving the South Australian market.”

