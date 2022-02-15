Cementos Pacasmayo sees 40% rise in sales volumes in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 15 February 2022

Sales volumes of cement, concrete and prefabricated products of Peru-based Cementos Pacasmayo fell 6.2 per cent in the 4Q21 when compared with the 4Q20. Income was up 10.4 per cent as cement and concrete prices increased in line with inflation and by a change in the sales mix, favouring cement and concrete at better prices.



Consolidated EBITDA increased 10.5 per cent to PEN141.5m YoY, but the EBITDA margin remained stable at 27 per cent when compared with the 4Q20. Net profit advanced 8.6 per cent YoY to PEN51.6m as revenues increased while administrative costs were down.



Full-year 2021

Sales volumes of cement, concrete and prefabricated products in 2021 were up 40.4 per cent YoY mainly due to a significant recovery of demand following interrupted production and sales in the 2Q20. Revenues were up 49.5 per cent as demand and prices firmed in 2021.



Consolidated EBITDA increased 44 per cent to PEN453.9m as a result of higher revenues in 2021. However, the EBITDA margin slipped 0.9 percentage points to 23.4 per cent as clinker imports were needed to meet the increasing demand.



Net profits jumped 164.5 per cent to PEN153.2m due to higher sales and a low comparative base as a result of a net loss during the 2Q20.

