Mangal Industries selects Sinoma to build 3Mta cement plant

An indigenous Nigerian firm, Mangal Industries had signed a US$600m deal agreement with Sinoma International Engneeering of China for the construction of a 3Mta cement plant and 50MW captive power plant in Mopa, Kogi State, Nigeria.
The factory will rely on the best available technology for cement production and in line with the highest environmental standards and scheduled to be completed in early 2024.
