Ambuja Cements record 23% net sales YoY growth in full year 2021

18 February 2022

Ambuja Cements (Holcim group) reports net sales for the full 2021year stood at INR137,940m (US$1.83m) compared to INR111,750m in the previous year, registering a growth of 23 per cent YoY supported by strong growth in sales volumes and product mix.

However, total operating cost per tonne increased by three per cent during the year. Operating EBIT stood at INR26,560m compared to INR21,250m, recording a strong growth of 25 per cent YoY. Net sales during the quarter stood at INR36,790m compared to INR34,680m in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of six per cent YoY. Operating EBIT stood at INR3980m.

Ambuja's Board has approved in principle an investment of INR35,000m for a cement grinding expansion plan of potentially 7Mta across the company's existing grinding units at Sankrail and Farakka and at a greenfield location at Barh, in Bihar. This is supported by a 3.2Mta brownfield clinker expansion at our existing integrated plant in Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of Holcim India and MD and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, said: “Ambuja delivered a strong full year performance with an EBIT growth of 25 per cent for the full year backed by strong performance in volume, product mix and operational efficiencies combined with significant acceleration in volumes under the Master Supply Agreement with ACC. During the year we delivered our highest ever sales volume supported by stabilisation of operations at our new plant in Rajasthan. However, the December 2021 quarter was unfavourably impacted by very steep escalation in fuel prices coupled with subdued demand in multiple regions.”

