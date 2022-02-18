Hanson UK acquires waste removal company

18 February 2022

Hanson UK (HeidelbergCement group) has acquired Manchester-based A1 Services as part of its strategy to conserve the use of natural resources and its commitment to the circular economy.

A1 Services specialises in waste removal and recycling of soil, concrete hardcore and general waste from building, construction and civil engineering projects.

The acquisition will boost Hanson’s presence in the key Manchester market and broaden its portfolio of recycled products.

“A1 Services has built an enviable reputation for providing reliable and efficient waste recycling services, with the director’s having over 50 years’ experience in the sector,” said Hanson UK CEO, Simon Willis.

Published under