Fernando Libonati to lead Business Development at FCT

22 February 2022

Fernando Libonati has been appointed as the Head of Business Development for FCT within the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. Mr Libonati commenced in this role in January 2022.



With more than 21 years of technical sales experience for prominent companies including Bühler, Aumund and Thermo Fisher Scientific, he has experience across a variety of global markets from having lived and worked in Australia, Hong Kong, China, Germany and Brazil.



Fernando holds a Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration degrees from the Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) University in Brazil.

Published under