Ambuja Cements plans INR35bn capacity upgrade

ICR Newsroom By 22 February 2022

Ambuja Cements, owned by Switzerland-based Holcim, has announced a INR35bn (US$467m) investment plan for the 7Mta expansion in its existing capacities at Sankrail and Farakka in West Bengal and a greenfield expansion at Bahr in Bihar. The company is also considering its 3.2Mta clinker unit at Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.



“The board has approved in principle an investment of INR3500 crore for a cement grinding expansion plan of potential 7.0Mta across our existing grinding units at Sankrail and Farakka," said Neeraj Akhouri, CEO of India Holcim and Ambuja Cements. The investment will also cover Barh expansion.

