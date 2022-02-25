Cemex USA introduces Portland limestone cements to southeast US plants

Cemex USA has announced as part of its efforts to cut CO 2 emissions, the company has successfully introduced environmentally friendly Portland limestone cement (PLC) manufactured at its plants in Brooksville, Florida, and Demopolis, Alabama, across the southeastern United States.

Cemex USA increased production of Portland limestone cement at its Brooksville and Demopolis plants over the last year, and currently, the low-carbon building material accounts for more than 50 and more than 20 per cent, respectively, of the cement produced at the operations. Cemex USA aims to increase the or begin production of PLC at other US cement plants in the coming months.

"At Cemex, we acknowledge that climate action is one of the most important issues facing our world, and we are committed to being part of the solution," said Cemex USA President, Jaime Muguiro. "Our company has ambitious emission-reduction targets, and by offering lower carbon products that deliver brilliant performance like Portland limestone cement, we can continue to work toward those goals while encouraging customers to join us in the journey."

In addition to diversifying its product mix with lower carbon PLC, Cemex USA plans to increase its use of alternative fuels, including biomass, at the Brooksville and Demopolis cement plants to further reduce CO 2 emissions and promote a circular economy. Alternative fuels are expected to account for 30 per cent of fuels used in the manufacturing process at the Brooksville plant by the end of 2022.

