LafargeHolcim Le Havre site up for sale

ICR Research By 28 February 2022

Installed in 1969 along the canal in the industrial port area of Le Havre, the former LafargeHolcim cement plant is being dismantled. The plant had been converted in 2016 to a centre for grinding imported clinker.



A call for expression of interest has been launched by Haropa port to find a buyer for the 24.3ha site. Deadline for applications is 11 March 2022, with a possible award scheduled during the summer.

Published under